China: mass evacuations in Hebei amid landslide fears

Heavy rainstorms are pounding large parts of China, triggering evacuations and rescue missions. An orange alert remains in effect as flooding and landslide risks rise across 17 provinces. In Hebei and over 100 residents, including a pregnant woman were evacuated. In Fujian, rescuers scaled cliffs to save six tourists trapped by floodwaters. Authorities remain on high Alert.