/"Being Soft On Illegal Aliens Over": Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In US

U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to the brutal killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian national who was reportedly beheaded last week in Dallas, Texas, by an undocumented Cuban immigrant. Trump vowed to pursue the harshest legal action, stating that the suspect would be charged with "first-degree murder" and prosecuted to the "fullest extent of the law." He further pledged to restore safety in the country, emphasizing that his administration would not be lenient on what he called "criminals in the country illegally."