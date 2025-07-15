$20 vs $300 hotels in Mussoorie

Planning a trip to the Queen of the Hills? We take you on a three-stop hotel tour in Mussoorie, from a cosy 2000 rupee room near Mall Road to a charming mid-range heritage stay with parking, and finally, a luxurious ₹30000 suite at the Royal Orchid, complete with a bathtub view of the Himalayas. Whether you're a backpacker, a family traveller, or a honeymooning couple, this review breaks down the real value at every price point, location, views, comfort, and food included. Watch to find out: Which stay offers the best Mall Road access, where you get a Himalayan view from the bathtub, and how much a Garhwali thali and a massage add to the luxury. Would you go budget, mid-range, or full luxury in Mussoorie?