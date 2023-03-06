Railway New Night Rules: Check latest rules change by Indian Railways for passengers travelling overnight

Several considerations must now be made anytime you travel by rail. Even little errors might put you in danger. Indeed, Indian Railways has made significant changes to the rules to improve passenger convenience. This should be made widely known to all passengers on the train. The railways recently modified people travelling at night. Railways developed the guidelines by keeping the comfort of other passengers in mind. According to the new railway norms, no passengers in their seats, compartments, or coaches may chat on their phones loudly or listen to music at high decibels without headphones.

It should be noted that Indian Railways has a large train network. Every day, tens of thousands of people use it. As a result, these standards guarantee that each passenger has a positive travel experience and that the train network operates efficiently.

Railway New Night Rules

Here are the new rules passed by the Indian Railways for passengers who want to have a 'good night's sleep.'

No passenger in their seat, compartment or coach can talk on the mobile in a loud voice

No passenger can listen to music at high decibels without earphones.

No passengers will be allowed to keep the lights on after 10 PM. However, they can keep the night light on.

Please be aware that if the passenger violates the new regulations, severe consequences will be imposed by the authorities.

The onboard TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner), catering workers, and other railway officials have also been urged to preserve public decorum aboard trains and advise customers who are causing difficulties for their fellow passengers.

Moreover, smoking, drinking, and engaging in any behaviour against public approval in train cabins, as well as carrying any combustible object, are prohibited and violate Indian railway laws.