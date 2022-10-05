India: An electric scooter saves the day during Navratri celebrations. Here's how

A video showing a group of people celebrating the annual Hindu festival of 'Navratri' while blasting songs through the loudspeakers of an electric scooter has gone viral on social media platforms.

Reportedly, a netizen named Shreyas Sardesai residing in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video where his Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day and the celebratory atmosphere.

Sardesai shared a video where a group of people can be seen performing Garba (traditional Indian dance) around a rangoli while the electricity is out. However, the catch is that the in-built speaker of the Ola scooter is blasting the peppy song.

"Ola S1 Pro turned out to be savior when lights were out during Navratri celebration . Every one enjoyed navratri with Ola's speakers," Sardesai captioned the post as saying.

Ola S1 Pro turned out to be savior when lights were out during Navratri celebration . Every one enjoyed navratri with Ola's speakers #olas1pro #OLA @OlaElectric @bhash pic.twitter.com/Up319nXwVq — Shreyas Sardesai (@shreyas7065) October 4, 2022 ×

Read more: Rick and Morty fans spot Hong Kong pro-democracy protest codes in new episode

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral across social media platforms. Ola boss Bhavish Aggarwal acknowledged the video and quote tweeted the video by saying, "We will build a special navratri mode before next year into MoveOS!"

👌🏼 we will build a special navratri mode before next year into MoveOS! https://t.co/3sBsaUKcad — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 4, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, the netizens were impressed by Sardesai's quick thinking as well as the multipurpose utility of the scooter.

"Your electricity board can ditch you, but you can rely on OLA for e haALO" said one netizen. Meanwhile, another said, "Ola is always a life savior whether it is bad weather with water log or electricity outrage, ola stand tall for their user."

During Navratri which is a nine-day long festival culminating with Dussehra, people across India, particularly in the state of Gujarat perform Garba. It brings together the community as people dance and sing their hearts out.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: