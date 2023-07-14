Blinken, Jaishankar sport 'fancy shirts', emerge as 'homies' of ASEAN meet in Jakarta

On Friday, when the spotlight of diplomacy fell on India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar at ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nation) Regional Forum in Jakarta, he underlined New Delhi's response to global challenges.

But soon, as the leaders posted the visuals of bilateral and multilateral bonhomie, the spotlight fell on the fancy shirts India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Antony Blinken were wearing. Pleasure to meet @SecBlinken.



Followed up on PM @narendramodi’s recent visit to the US. Also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/rFVUJ6aO6h — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2023 × The Blinken-Jaishankar meet was a follow up between New Delhi and Washington after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States last month.

"Also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said.

As soon as Jaishankar shared the image of himself with Antony Blinken in Jakarta, the reaction on microblogging site was less directed on the substance of the bilateral meet and more on the outfits of the two leaders.

"Love the shirts," wrote a user.

"Looks like Hollywood actors. See their modelling shirts," wrote another user.

"Homies, about to rock the dance floor," wrote a third user.

"Are they playing rock, paper, scissors for the vibe match?," asked a fourth user.

As far as the proceedings of the ASEAN Regional Forum are concerned, India pressed for diplomacy to address conflicts and called for promotion of global cooperation and delegitimisation to counter-terrorism.

India also expressed concern about 'activities undermining peace and stability' in the international waters.

Also watch | India key to global blocs: ASEAN nations see India as an ally × On terrorism, India emphasised that ARF members "must adopt a uniform, unified and zero tolerance approach. This includes dismantling sanctuaries and financing networks, countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism."

Meanwhile, the ASEAN joint-statement "reaffirmed the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence," and called for exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE