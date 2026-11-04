/Qualcomm signs biggest-ever 5G deal with SpaceX: Thousands of cell sites planned from 2027

SpaceX is moving closer to its ambition of becoming a major US wireless carrier, and Qualcomm is set to play a key role in that plan. The chipmaker has signed a multi-year agreement to supply radio equipment, baseband units and software for Starlink Mobile's planned terrestrial 5G network.

The deployment is expected to begin in 2027, covering tens of thousands of macro cell sites across the United States. Qualcomm described the agreement as its biggest 5G deal yet, although the companies have not disclosed its financial terms. The partnership could strengthen SpaceX's attempt to compete with established US telecom operators, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

What will Qualcomm supply to SpaceX?

Under the agreement, Qualcomm will provide technology used to operate mobile networks from ground-based cell towers. Its equipment will include radio systems, baseband units and software. These components help transmit and process wireless signals between mobile devices and network infrastructure. Qualcomm's technology is designed to improve network coverage, capacity and spectral efficiency. In simple terms, spectral efficiency determines how much data a network can transmit using its available radio frequencies. Advanced beamforming technology will also help direct wireless signals towards users, allowing SpaceX to make more efficient use of its licensed spectrum.

Why is SpaceX building a terrestrial 5G network?

SpaceX wants Starlink Mobile to become more than a satellite connectivity service. Its plans involve combining satellite connectivity with a nationwide terrestrial mobile network. The company is looking to challenge the US wireless market, currently dominated by major operators such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. It has been acquiring spectrum and exploring agreements with cell tower companies as it works towards expanding its ground-based network. However, building a nationwide mobile network requires substantial investment. SpaceX's ability to compete with established operators will depend on the scale, cost and performance of its infrastructure.

What does the deal mean for Qualcomm?