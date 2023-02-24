Planning to buy an Apple Watch? Report says watch band may change colour to match your outfit

American tech giant Apple Inc is researching how to add a colour change function to the Apple Watch band so that it matches the wearers' outfit. According to a report by AppleInsider on Tuesday (February 21), Apple has been granted a patent for the colour-changing band. Rather than buying different watch bands to match different clothes, "Watch Band With Adjustable Colour" proposes that users buy just one, and it changes colour.

According to the patent, Apple Watch users may desire the ability to customise their watch bands for variety and style. "For example, a user may desire a watch band of a particular colour based on the user's selection of clothing, other wearable articles, environment, or another preference," the patent said.

"Some existing watches offer users the ability to remove and change watch bands for customisation. However, this requires the user to have a separate watch band for each of the colours or colour combinations that are desired," it further said.

According to the AppleInsider report, the patent describes the idea by referring to watch bands with electrochromic features, meaning that an applied voltage can cause a variety of colours and colour combinations to be displayed by a single band.

And while the patent attempts to describe every possible use of its core idea, the central examples revolve around watch bands that are made from a fabric which is itself woven from filaments. Apple said in its patent that some or all of the filaments can include electrochromic features. Giving an example, the tech giant said one or more of the filaments can include a conductor and an electrochromic layer.

The layer can be electrically connected to the conductor so that voltage applied to the conductor is communicated to it, said Apple adding the electrochromic layer can include a polymer layer which can react, in the presence of an applied voltage, to change its colour.

"The colour selections can be made and adjusted without removing and exchanging the watch band," the patent said. Also, a variety of colours can be displayed at different times without requiring different watch bands for each colour or colour combination, it added.





