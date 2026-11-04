/Want to recreate Minecraft using Claude AI? Anthropic has introduced new restrictions

Artificial intelligence tools are making it easier to build video games, but copying an existing title could become harder. Anthropic has introduced new restrictions on Claude Code, directing the AI assistant not to recreate specific video games owned by other developers.

The change means users may no longer be able to ask Claude to make copies of popular titles such as Minecraft and Candy Crush. However, the restriction does not prevent people from creating original games or experimenting with familiar gaming genres. The decision comes amid growing concerns that AI tools could make it easier to reproduce copyrighted games without permission.

Why has Anthropic restricted video game cloning?

Anthropic technical staff member Addy Osmani confirmed the change, saying the company had updated Claude Code's instructions.

"We added two sentences to Claude Code's prompt on Opus 5.5 to steer it away from recreating someone else's specific game because using Claude to infringe IP is against our usage policy," he wrote. The change is aimed at protecting intellectual property rights. Video games involve original characters, artwork, music, code and gameplay elements, which can be protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws.

Can users still create games using Claude?

Yes. Anthropic has clarified that the restrictions are not a ban on AI-assisted game development. Users can still create original games, experiment with established genres and develop projects using their own designs and assets. Osmani said the company would continue adjusting its approach to find the right balance. He also invited users to report cases where Claude refuses requests involving games they own.

This distinction is important: developers can use AI to build a new puzzle game or a sandbox experience, but asking it to reproduce a specific copyrighted title is a different matter.

Why is AI game cloning becoming a concern?