'We've got a big winter ahead': CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood opts out of IPL 2021

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has opted out of the upcoming Indian Premier League and rest to face a cramped schedule of international cricket ahead.

The 30-year-old was set to feature for a second season with Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni in the IPL.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

"We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown at the end of that.

"Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months ... and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that.

"That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me."

Josh Hazlewood joins his Aussie teammates Josh Philippe and Mitchell Marsh who opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies in June and July. Then the Aussies will travel to Bangladesh for three warm-up matches ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.

Australia will then host Afghanistan for one Test in November before ending the season with five-match Ashes against England.