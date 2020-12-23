Two new IPL teams, tax issues, cricket committees high on agenda in BCCI AGM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The inclusion of two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, discussion on tax exemption demanded by the ICC for global events in India and formation of various cricket committees will be high on the agenda during the AGM.

The BCCI is also set to appoint a new vice president in Rajiv Shukla – who is going to officially takeover after a unanimous decision whereas Brijesh Patel will continue to head the IPL governing council.

Further questions will be raised on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s brand endorsements and related allegations of conflict of interest. However, it is to be seen whether the officials would seek an explanation from him on the matter.

"At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the eve of the meeting.

"It is only fair that the approval is taken and the big 94 match tournament is held in 2022," he said.

Tax exemptions for World T20:

There's only a week left for the BCCI to meet the ICC's deadline of giving complete assurance that the global body will get full tax exemption for holding the World T20 in October-November or else it will be shifted to the UAE.

While there has been a precedence of exemptions during earlier global events, the current tax laws won't allow an exemption for a sporting event and it will be interesting to see what will be the BCCI's stand on the issue.

BCCI representative in ICC:

BCCI secretary Jay Shah will remain India's representative at the ICC on various issues like last year along with Ganguly.

Cricket in Olympics:

If BCCI supports cricket at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, it might end up losing its autonomy as being a National Sports Federation means coming under the ambit of sports ministry with constant government interventions.

Various Cricket Committees:

The BCCI hasn't constituted important cricket sub-committees for the longest time. It is understood a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed which will interview candidates for three new selectors.

Also, the various cricket committees like umpiring committee and the technical committee are also likely to be formed.

(With PTI inputs)

