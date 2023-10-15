Shocking! Victor Osimhen's brother-law claims Napoli star had sister 'arrested'

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has found himself embroiled in yet another controversy after his brother-in-law accused him of sending police to arrest his sister. Osita Okolo is married to Osimhen's sister and was part of the group that negotiated the striker's move from Lille to Napoli in 2020.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Nicolino, Okolo called the Napoli star "evil", adding that he "will pay" for the current situation. The alleged 'arrest' transpired due to Osimhen's brother-in-law asking him for his commission from his transfer from Lille to Napoli in 2019.

"Victor, you are evil! I only asked you for the commission (for the transfer from #Lilla to #Napoli) and instead, you sent the police to beat and harass my wife (his sister) naked on the streets of Nigeria. You will pay for this," the translated post stated.

Osimhen and controversies

The Italian side posted a video on TikTok with a high-pitched voice showing Osimhen missing a penalty in their 0-0 draw against Bologna on Sunday, which was later deleted.

Another controversial video showed Osimhen's head, with a voiceover saying, "I have a coconut head".

After the videos went viral on social media, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda threatened legal action while the striker removed all images of himself in a Napoli shirt from his social media accounts.

It was only after backlash from the players and fans that the club released a statement, iterating that it wasn;t their intention to offend the Nigerian.

"To avoid any potential exploitation of the matter, Napoli would like to explicitly state that the club never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, who is an asset to the club," read a statement on the team's official website.

"If Victor was in any way offended, this was not at all in the club's intentions."

Osimhen helped Napoli end their 33-year wait for a league title last season as he was Serie A's top scorer with 26 goals.

(With inputs from agencies)