Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr dropped further behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal with a stunning 3-1 loss to struggling Buraidah club Al-Raed on home turf in Riyadh on Thursday (March 7).

Al-Raed got on the board first in the 18th minute when Cape Verdean striker Julio Tavares beat the defence to find Karim El Berkaoui waiting in the box to finish it off with an easy boot.

Al-Nassr answered back just five minutes later when Ronaldo hit the post, leaving Saudi native Ayman Yahya there to clean it up off the rebound and get the home team on the board.

But right out of the gates of the second half, Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Fouzair made it 2-1 when he was well-positioned in the box to pick up a nice assist from Amir Sayoud.

Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina got a hand on it, but it shot up into the top left corner.

The visitors sealed the win with Fouzair scoring again off a corner from defender Khalid Al-Subaie making it 3-1.

Ronaldo had a chance to lessen the pain with a free kick in stoppage time, but his attempt hit the crossbar and went over the goal.