RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 12, 2020, 04.14 PM(IST)

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Preview, stats, players to watch out for Photograph:( Others )

Both teams face each other after winning their recent matches, they will want to keep up the momentum and stay on the top four positions. 

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 28th match of IPL 2020.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 14-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 12).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at WION.

