NBA Playoffs 2023: James Harden drops 45 points, go-ahead 3-pointer in 76ers vs Celtics Game 1 - WATCH

James Harden exploded for 45 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 119-115. The win becomes more precious as the Sixers beat Boston without Joel Embiid playing.

The most iconic of Harden's shots on the night was a go-ahead three-pointer with eight seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Boston's Al Horford was putting up screen around Harden outside the paint and Harden just leapt in the air to drain a three to tilt the scores in favour of the Sixers 117-115. Have a look at the shot:

Harden, at the post-game press conference, spoke about the shot and said that he just thought to himself that 'this is what he does everyday and just take the best available shot.' Listen Harden explain the entire sequence here:

James Harden walks through the game-winning 3 that gave him 45 PTS 👀#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/PgMK8gebJb — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2023

Apart from a mammoth 45 points, Harden also had six assists and caught one rebound. Aside from him, Tyrese Maxey also chipped in with 26 points. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum had a double-double of 39 points and 11 rebounds while Jaylen Brown dropped 23.