NBA Playoffs 2023: James Harden drops 45 points, go-ahead 3-pointer in 76ers vs Celtics Game 1 - WATCH
Story highlights
Boston were outscored 32-28 in the last quarter despite leading the game 28-27 with just 13 seconds left on the clock and gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series.
Boston were outscored 32-28 in the last quarter despite leading the game 28-27 with just 13 seconds left on the clock and gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series.
James Harden exploded for 45 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 119-115. The win becomes more precious as the Sixers beat Boston without Joel Embiid playing.
The most iconic of Harden's shots on the night was a go-ahead three-pointer with eight seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Boston's Al Horford was putting up screen around Harden outside the paint and Harden just leapt in the air to drain a three to tilt the scores in favour of the Sixers 117-115. Have a look at the shot:
HE HAS 45. https://t.co/9FVH9RLh33 pic.twitter.com/jnjc2Odrfu— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 2, 2023
Harden, at the post-game press conference, spoke about the shot and said that he just thought to himself that 'this is what he does everyday and just take the best available shot.' Listen Harden explain the entire sequence here:
James Harden walks through the game-winning 3 that gave him 45 PTS 👀#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/PgMK8gebJb— NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2023
Apart from a mammoth 45 points, Harden also had six assists and caught one rebound. Aside from him, Tyrese Maxey also chipped in with 26 points. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum had a double-double of 39 points and 11 rebounds while Jaylen Brown dropped 23.
Also Read: Belgium's Luca Brecel becomes first continental Europe player to win snooker World Championship
Boston, however, had early lead in the game as they led the first quarter 38-31 against the Sixers. Philadelphia came out strong in the second quarter with 32 points against Boston's 28 but still had a deficit of three points at the half-time with the scores reading 66-63 in the Celtics' favour.
In the first quarter of the second half, the 76ers erased that three-point deficit and brought the game at 87 apiece as they outscored the Celtics 24-21. The fourth quarter was all to fight for and Boston was running away with it before the 76ers scored the final five points in the game, including Harden's go-ahead three-pointer.
Boston were outscored 32-28 in the last quarter despite leading the game 28-27 with just 13 seconds left on the clock and gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.