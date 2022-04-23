IPL 2022: Rashid Khan becomes second overseas spinner to achieve massive milestone in Indian Premier League

Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan became the second overseas spinner ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take 100 wickets in the competition as he achieved the impressive feat by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

During the 14th over of the encounter, Iyer misjudged a flipper from Rashid as he heaved it towards the midwicket boundary and Abhinav Manohar completed the catch quite comfortably. As a result, Rashid became the first overseas spinner since Sunil Narine (149 wickets) to take 100 wickets in the IPL.

It was Rashid’s 83rd IPL match and he is currently joint third fastest to the 100-wicket mark in the competition along with Amit Mishra and GT head coach Ashish Nehra. Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga tops the list with 70 matches while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 100 wickets in 82 matches.

Rashid finished with figures of 2/22 as GT defeated KKR by eight runs in a last-over thriller. Andre Russell played a blinder towards the end of the match with 48 runs off 25 deliveries but a tidy final over from Alzarri Joseph made sure that GT moved up to the top of the IPL points table.

Earlier, skipper Hardik Pandya led the team by example as he slammed 67 off 49 deliveries but a late four-wicket haul from Russell did not allow them to post a big total. Russell took all of his four scalps in the last over of the GT innings after Tim Southee took three wickets in the middle overs.