IPL 2021, SRH vs MI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. While MI have lost and won one match each, SRH suffered defeat in their IPL 2021 opener. SRH would be desperate to win the contest and open their account in the IPL 2021 season. However, Mumbai Indians would be looking to continue their winning momentum against SRH. The defending champions outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders in what was a brilliant last five-over tactical masterclass by MI.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 17.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between MI vs SRH will be available on Hotstar.