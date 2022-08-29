French police open probe after Paul Pogba claims his brother is part of a multi-million euro blackmail attempt

French footballer Paul Pogba reportedly informed the police that his brother Matheus Pogba is part of a multi-million euro blackmail attempt. The Juventus star had claimed that an organised gang targeted him for extortion and also threatened him.

In the latest development, a source close to the case told the news agency AFP on Sunday (August 28) that the French police have opened an investigation into claims by Pogba.

Pogba's brother Mathias posted an unsettling video on social media in four languages—French, Italian, English and Spanish. In the video, he said that he had "explosive" information and promised "great revelations" about the 2018 World Cup winner.

Mathias also mentioned he would release unknown facts about Pogba's Frech teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The star midfielder issued a statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta stating that the videos published on Saturday night "are unfortunately no surprise".

The statement read: "They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba. The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

What did Mathias say?

Mathias Pogba promised "great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta". Notably, Rafaela took over as head of the company of former agent Mino Raiola who died in April.

The 32-year-old said the "whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things".

Mathias Pogba, who is also a professional footballer, also said that people needed to decide whether his brother "deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus."

Mathias didn't mention any source or add substance to his claims but concluded by stating that "all this is likely to be explosive.

Sources say...

AFP reported that according to two sources close to the Pogba family, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba.

He is asked to pay the amount in order to avoid the dissemination of the allegedly compromising videos.

France Info reported that Paul Pogba told investigators he had been threatened by "childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles". They are demanding 13 million euros from him for "services provided".

Mathias' reaction

Mathias Pogba, late Sunday, reacted to all the developments related to the news. "Paul, you really wanted to shut me up and lie and send me to prison," wrote Mathias.

"You left me in the hole, while running away and you want to play the innocent. When all is said people will see that there is no bigger coward, bigger traitor and bigger hypocrite than you on this earth," he added.

