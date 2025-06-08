/Luciano Spalletti to step down as Italy coach after Norway hammering, says Moldova game to be his last

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has said that Monday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova would be his last. Spalletti had come in for criticism after the Italian side lost 3-0 to Norway in their opening World Cup qualifying match last week.

"We spoke with the president of the Italian federation on Saturday, and I was told that I would be relieved of my duties as coach of the national team," Spalletti told a press conference on Sunday. "I'm not happy about it. Given the relationship we have, I had absolutely no intention of leaving. Especially when things aren't going well, I would have preferred to stay and do my job.

"But this is a dismissal, and I have to accept it. I've always seen this role as a service to the country, and I want to facilitate the future of the national team. I think it's right to strive for the best."

Spalletti, 66, took over from Roberto Mancini as Italy coach in August 2023.

In his time as head of the Nazionale, the team won 11 times, drew six and lost six.

Spalletti's dismissal came only hours after he had been stoutly defended by the same man who then fired him, Federation president Gabriele Gravina.

Gravina, who is not without his own critics, said earlier on Sunday Spalletti "was an extraordinary person," adding he "believed in the team and (Spalletti's) project", which he declared was "amazing."

"He is a noble soul. The attacks on him are not merited," said Gravina.

Gravina had conceded the manner of the defeat to Norway was "unacceptable", though he intimated Spalletti would be responsible for leading the recovery.

"We have to face difficult times with our heads held high, and we have to get back up immediately."

Two names have popped up on a regular basis as to who would replace him. AS Roma's experienced Claudio Ranieri, 73, most famous for guiding Leicester City to the unlikeliest of Premier League titles in 2016, is one of them.

The other is Stefano Pioli, presently the coach of Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, but prior to that, the 59-year-old won the 2022 Serie A crown with AC Milan.

