FIFA World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling’s house robbed as English winger heads home, unlikely to return

In shocking news, England’s Raheem Sterling’s house got attacked by armed burglars on Saturday while he was on national duty as the winger has now headed for home and is unlikely to return, coach Gareth Southgate has confirmed. This vicious act happened a day before England’s last-16 match against Senegal. Just before the start of the game against Senegal, it got reported that Raheem is unavailable for selection but the reason was unknown to everyone outside of the English camp then.

England head coach Gareth Southgate alongside the captain Harry Kane came out in support of Sterling given the magnitude of the situation. Southgate said, "At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family. We're going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs."

While English captain Harry Kane said it’s always difficult to see your teammate or anyone for that matter dealing with situations like that. Kane added thoughts are with Sterling and his family, who were present inside the house when the intruders broke in.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family. It’s a private matter but it’s never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We’ll have to take it day by day. I’m sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That’s the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible,” Kane said.

Although Raheem Sterling’s commitment to the team was never in doubt, to let go of him in this pivotal time was the need of the hour. Speaking on if this incident impacted Raheem’s or the team’s training in any way ahead of the Senegal clash, Southgate said, “It didn’t impact the team selection. I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning. You have days where events happen and you have to deal with them, so he’s on his way home and yeah, we’re obviously mindful of him being allowed space and his privacy respected. We don’t want to talk in too much detail.”