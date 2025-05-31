/IPL 2025: Is Suryakumar Yadav fit for Qualifier 2? Here's what MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said

Mumbai Indians’ star batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen receiving medical treatment on the ground on Friday (May 30) as his side beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The medical attention received by Surya made headlines as he is the top scorer for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, raising doubts over his participation in the Qualifier 2. However, those concerns were shrugged off quickly by head coach Mahela Jayawardene while he answered a question from WION’s correspondent at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur.

Is Surya fit for Q2?

“I think these are a few old souls that we get a bit of bandaging, a bit of time. And I saw boys getting it done, a few others as well. We know it’s a tough schedule for us, but I think everyone’s healthy, everyone’s fit,” Jayawardene said when quizzed by WION sports correspondent Aditya Pimpale.

“And don’t worry about those little tightnesses. I haven’t heard anything from the physios. I’m pretty sure that even with one leg, these boys will be playing for us. Don’t worry,” he added.

Mumbai reach Q2

Having opted to bat first, Mumbai scored 228/5 in their 20 overs with their batters in top form. Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a well-made 47 off 22 before he was dismissed by Sai Kishore. He and Rohit Sharma put together an opening stand of 84 runs as Mumbai made a fantastic start. Later Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20) joined Rohit as they continued the batting onslaught. The pair stitched a stand of 59 runs for the second wicket before Suryakumar fell to Sai Kishore on a sweep shot with him scoring 33 off 20.

Tilak Varma also played a crucial knock with a score of 25 off 11. However, it was Rohit who made the headlines having scored 81 off 50 which included 4 sixes and 9 fours.

In response, GT scored 208/6 in their 20 overs as they lost by 20 runs in a last-over thriller at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur. As a result, Mumbai will now face Punjab Kings in Q2 on Sunday (June 1) for a place in the IPL 2025 final.