Cricket in Hollywood: Shah Rukh Khan-owned Knight Riders buy Los Angeles franchise for MLC

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan continues to grow the Knight Riders brand globally as the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders gas expanded the franchise family by acquiring Los Angeles team for the forthcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America.

Reportedly, Knight Riders have now entered the United States of America market by buying the MLC franchise and will represent Knight Riders franchise. Major League Cricket has taken cue from the successful Major League Soccer (MLS) and is set to follow similar footstep by introducing USA’s first professional cricket T20 league.

SRK’s latest team in MLC is set to be called LA Knight Riders.

“For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally, and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying in a statement as per Mumbai Mirror.

The Major League Cricket will be a six-team tournament in the US where Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago and Dallas will participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

