/Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing during training

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was taken to hospital on Friday (Oct 23) after collapsing while watching a training session involving the club’s reserve team. The 40-year-old had been suffering from a viral illness earlier this week, which forced him to miss the pre-match press conference ahead of Bayern’s Champions League clash against Arsenal on Tuesday. However, he returned to the touchline on Wednesday to oversee the match.

The club confirmed that Kompany collapsed during the reserve team’s training session and required medical attention.

“Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern’s amateurs,” said a statement from the Bundesliga club.

“The first-team coach had been watching the second team’s session.”

“Kompany will undergo thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care.

For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations.”

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Bayern are scheduled to face Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. However, Kompany’s health remains the club’s main concern, with sporting director Max Eberl wishing the manager a quick recovery.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure his speedy recovery,” said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

“Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs.

“His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a speedy recovery.”