/IND vs NZ: Kumar Kushagra named as cover for Ishan Kishan in India’s T20I squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added Kumar Kushagra to India’s squad as cover for the second T20I against New Zealand after wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to a low-grade strain in his right adductor muscle. The 28-year-old suffered the injury during the first T20I and will miss the second match, which is scheduled for Saturday (Oct 24).

Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the senior team for the match, while the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Kishan’s recovery.

“Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I against New Zealand and is ruled out of the second T20I to be played on Saturday. The Men’s Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I,” the BCCI media release said.

“Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the India squad for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan’s progress,” the statement concluded.

Ishan Kishan’s absence could open the door for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to break into the playing XI, with the youngster waiting for an opportunity since the Asian Games as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have continued to open the innings.

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