Australian TV presenter taken off-air, demoted for offensive joke on legendary pacer Glenn McGrath

Being on live TV has its own set of challenges. The job is demanding with one being judged continuously for what he, or she, is saying in front of the camera. At times, something controversial or distasteful comes out which can dent the career of the presenter. One such incident took place for Australian TV presenter Mylee Hogan just days after she had been introduced, by Channel 7's Sunrise, as one of the hosts of the morning show.

Hogan, in an attempt to follow a TikTok trend on-air, came up with a distasteful and offensive joke on Aussie legend Glenn McGrath. On December 29, following a segment on a bizarre TikTok trend, where in children and teenagers were pranking their parents by falsely claiming some of their favourite celebrities were no more - Hogan did the same but came up with an unexpected remark.

'Glenn McGrath died'

After slamming the TikTok trend visuals, Hogan's fellow host Mark Beretta moved on and started to discuss their next segment with their guest and former Australian pacer McGrath. The ex-speedster was in the studio to discuss the then Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa, which Pat Cummins & Co. won by innings and 182 runs. Just then, Hogan interrupted and jokingly said, "Glenn McGrath died".

This led to an awkward moment. Hogan's co-hosts Beretta and Edwina Bartholomew were shellshocked. "Don't even...that's not funny," Bartholomew said. "I don't get that at all. That’s so not funny… it's crazy," Beretta pointed out. Meanwhile, Hogan didn't realise her folly and was seen giggling on air. Later, the show went ahead after Bartholomew apologised to the viewers on Hogan's part.