Asia Cup: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah doubtful for remainder of tournament due to injuries

Pakistan have been dealt a double blow as two of their three speedsters are under a cloud of doubt for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023. The developments happened after the completion of the Super Four game against India which Men in Green lost by 228 runs.

Notably, Haris Rauf didn't bowl as a precautionary measure on the reserve day of the game because of pain in the right flank while Naseem left the field with a wrist injury towards the end of the Indian innings. Both players didn't come out to bat too as Pakistan folded for 128 runs in a chase of 357. Both the bowlers are now almost certain to sit out Pakistan's next game against Sri Lanka on September 14 and in the Final - given that Pakistan reach there, reports ESPNCricinfo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, has said that the bowlers are not seriously injured and have not been ruled out of the tournament. The pacers though, would remain under the observation of PCB's medical panel. Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan, meanwhile, have been called as back-up for the injured pacers.

"This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month," a PCB media statement said. "Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team's medical panel. The team management will only request a replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days."

The game, which went on for two days, saw Indians dominate with both bat and ball, especially Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department. It was Kuldeep who made sure that the huge chase of 357 runs didn't get going for Pakistan at any point in the match as he finished with a five-for.

