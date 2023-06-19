Ashes 2023: Joe Root goes for a ‘ramp shot’ in opening delivery of Day 4; fans in ‘awe’

The Bazall philosophy continued to enthrall fans in Edgbaston as Joe Root pulled off an aggressive start to England’s batting on the fourth day of the opening Ashes Test. After losing both openers in the first ten overs of their second innings, England were on the back foot when heavy showers forced the end of proceedings on Day 3. The early setback, however, seemingly had very little impact on Root. The English batter began Day 4 with an attempted reverse scoop off Australian pacer Scott Boland. He, however, failed to make contact as the ball found the clasp of England keeper Alex Carrey behind the stumps, going past the edge of Root’s bat. Underlining Root’s stunning approach, England Cricket tweeted, “First ball and Joe Root goes for the ramp shot.” First ball... And Joe Root goes for the ramp shot 😂#EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023 ×

Joe Root might fail in his first attempt but did not refrain from his attacking mindset. He kept on trying the same reverse ramp in the subsequent overs and succeeded in getting some boundaries. From skipper Pat Cummins to in-form Scott Boland, no Aussie bowler was spared from the Englishman’s power-packed batting. Comprising some glimpses of Root’s blistering show, England Cricket dropped a video on Twitter and wrote, “A ramp-bunctious start from Joe Root.” A ramp-bunctious start from Joe Root 🔥



What is going on!? 😂🤷‍♂️ #EnglandCricket | #Ashes

Cricket enthusiasts unquestionably enjoyed Joe Root’s batting in the initial overs as the video garnered significant traction from the social media population. Stunned by England’s aggressive brand of cricket, a fan acknowledged that he did not see such an approach in Test cricket in the last 50 years. “I’m in awe at the audacity and ambition of this side,” the user commented. I’m in awe at the audacity and ambition of this side. I’ve not seen anything that approaches this in 50+ years of watching cricket 👏👏 — Shawls 🏏📚🎬 (@Shawls259) June 19, 2023 ×

An English fan immediately branded Joe Root as the “greatest player of Test cricket,” commenting, “I think at the moment, no one is better than Joe Root seriously.” Greatest player of test🔥i think at the moment current time no one is better than joe root seriously. — Ash Ketchum (@ImKuljeetSingh) June 19, 2023 ×

While heaping praise on Joe Root, a fan predicted that the fifth day of the first Ashes Test would be “more dramatic,” considering the progress of the match. Day 5 will be dramatic.. well played root .. legend — Rohan Patankar (@Galileo_rohan) June 19, 2023 ×

After watching Joe Root’s out-of-the-box batting, an Indian cricket fan hardly took any time to dig out the reference to Rishabh Pant as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is also known for playing red-ball cricket with much aggression. I have seen this before,@RishabhPant17 ...our champion 🏆🏆🏆 — Dr CP Singh (@DrCPSin09847853) June 19, 2023 ×

Joe Root had already struck as many as five boundaries and one maximum when Nathan Lyon finally came to Australia’s rescue. Picking up a delivery on his off-stump, Root tried to smash it over the long-on. But the ball suddenly turned inside, leaving Alex Carry with a comfortable opportunity to complete the stumping. Joot headed to the hut for 46 runs, for which he took just 55 balls.