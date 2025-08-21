/'After I had my second kid…’: Serena Williams reveals her weight loss secret using THIS medication

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has shockingly revealed that she is using a GLP-1 medication to help with her weight loss journey following the birth of her second daughter. As per a report by Today.com, the American tennis stalwart shared that she lost 31 pounds since starting the treatment about a year ago. Serena explained that she made the decision after trying several methods to get back to her desired weight, including intense workouts, walking for hours, and even switching to vegan and vegetarian diets, but nothing worked effectively.

“I was on and off (the medication) and now completely on,” she was quoted as saying. “It was a really good decision I had to make for my life, you know. I tried everything.” Serena was quoted as saying to Today.com

She explained that the struggle began after her first child and became tougher after the second. “As a woman, you go through different cycles in your life… No matter what I did, running, walking, I literally was playing a professional sport and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health,” she said. “Then, after my second kid, it just even got harder. So then I was like, Ok, I have to try something different.”

Since starting the medication, Serena said she felt a clear improvement in her overall health. She mentioned that her blood sugar levels are better, and her joints feel lighter, especially her knees, which had troubled her post-pregnancy.

“I had a lot of knee issues… especially after I had my kid and was never able to get to my normal levels of weight. And that, quite frankly, definitely affected maybe some wins that I could have had in my career,” she added.

She also spoke about how people often wrongly assume that using such medication is taking the easy way out.

“A misconception is that it’s a shortcut. As an athlete and as someone who has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place and believe me, I don’t take shortcuts.”

While she was hesitant at first, she said working with the healthcare company Ro helped her make an informed decision.

“I had struggles because, I mean, I believed it too… But with Ro, I could easily just ask all the questions, and I didn’t have to feel like someone was looking at me sideways.”

When asked whether she would continue the medication long-term, Serena said, “I feel like, after having my kids, my body was missing something. I don’t know if it’s something that the GLP-1 has, but I just feel normal again.”

