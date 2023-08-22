AFG vs PAK: Haris Rauf leads Pakistan's charge in one-sided affair, beat Afghanistan by 142 runs in Hambantota

Pakistan displayed a solid performance in the first ODI contest against Afghanistan in Hambantota as they won by 142 runs. A fifer from Haris Rauf saw Pakistan take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Tuesday as they build up for the Asia Cup 2023. While it was a convincing display with the ball for Babar Azam’s side, Pakistan had their fair share of problems with the bat before registering the win.

Pakistan register dominating win

Asked to chase 202, Afghanistan were never in the contest as they lost wickets at regular intervals. They lost four wickets in the first powerplay and were 4/3 at one stage with the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah running riot with the ball. Interestingly, only two batters crossed double-digit for Afghanistan before they were bowled out for 59 runs in 19.2 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) and Azmatullah Omarzai (16) were the picks of the batters in Afghanistan while extras contributed eight runs for them in a below-par show. Rauf was the chief culprit for Men in Navy Blue as he scalped five wickets for 18 runs while Shaheen Afridi ended with a brace. Nassem Shah and Shadab Khan also scalped with one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan had the worst possible start to the contest as they lost two wickets for seven and were 40/3 before the end of the first powerplay. The 1992 ODI World Cup winners were on the back foot from the start as they lost wickets at consistent intervals. Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 61 runs while Shadab Khan scored 39 runs with the bat. Shadab and Naseem put together a partnership of 35 runs for the ninth wicket.

The two nations will now meet on Thursday, August 24 at the same ground before they start their journey in the Asia Cup. They will also meet in the third ODI on Saturday in Colombo. Pakistan will then return to their homeland to face Nepal in the curtain-raiser for the Asia Cup before traveling back to Sri Lanka to face India in the high-voltage contest.

They are likely to revisit Pakistan for another game in the Super Four before a meeting with India (depending on group-stage results). Pakistan are also in the running to prepare their squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India where they start against the Netherlands on Friday, October 6.

