/Is It the Lobby, Money, the Bible or Strategy? Decoding Israel’s clout in Washington and lessons for India

Few bilateral relationships have proved as durable as the US–Israel partnership. Presidents change, Congress changes hands, and American and Israeli leaders quarrel in public, yet Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security and military edge endures. That raises a legitimate geopolitical question: how does a country of 10.3 million people command such sustained weight in the calculations of the world’s most powerful nation?

The answer goes beyond Jewish influence and wealth. It lies in the convergence of organised advocacy, electoral arithmetic, religious conviction and a strategic partnership built over seven decades. The fact that President Trump announced to discontinue $3.8 billion aid to Israel, to moderate his pro-Israel image-damaging election prospects, indicates the electoral relevance of relationship.

Small Numbers, Outsized Weight: What the Data Reveals

The world’s Jewish population stood at nearly 15.9 million at the start of 2026, about 0.2 per cent of humanity. Israel’s population crossed 10.3 million this September, of whom roughly 7.8 million are Jewish. About 46 per cent of world Jewry now lives in Israel and around 40 per cent in the United States. (Data as derived from references given at the end, approximated to draw inferences).

“My first deduction is that demography explains very little. A community that is 0.2 per cent of the world and barely 2 per cent of America cannot shape outcomes by numbers alone. What matters is concentration: some 85 per cent of world Jewry lives in just two countries, and they are the two partners in this relationship. That creates a dense human bridge of family, professional, academic and civic ties between Washington and Jerusalem which few bilateral relationships possess.”

Wealth Matters: Reading the Billionaire Numbers Correctly

Infographics now in circulation claim that over 300 Jewish billionaires hold combined wealth exceeding $2 trillion, and that about 85 of the Forbes global top 500 are Jewish or Israeli: 49 American, 12 Israeli and 24 from elsewhere. Such estimates need careful handling, because financial clout does impact American power structure and election funding, but there is very little evidence of billionaires presenting themselves as a coordinated financial bloc.

“My second deduction is that these numbers, indicate the ‘money controls Washington’ thesis. The largest fortunes on such lists were built at Google, Meta, Dell and Oracle, on technology and their owners’ politics run across the spectrum. Only a handful, such as Miriam Adelson, are major, openly pro-Israel political donors."

Individual donors must be distinguished from an entire community. All Jewish Americans are not a bloc, and many are openly critical of Netanyahu’s government.

The Advocacy Machine: Where Organisation Meets Electoral Arithmetic

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is the most visible node of the pro-Israel ecosystem. Its affiliated super PAC, the United Democracy Project, spent about $61.4 million in the 2024 cycle and had raised roughly $104 million for 2026 by June. Such spending can decide outcomes and shape the incentives of an entire legislature.

“The real force multiplier is organisation, not money as such. A disciplined advocacy network can shape the behaviour of Congress without representing a majority of voters. That is a feature of the American system, legally regulated and open to any community willing to organise.”

The ecosystem is neither exclusively Jewish nor endorsed by all Jews; groups such as J Street contest AIPAC’s positions from within the community.



The Evangelical Multiplier

The most underestimated pillar is Christian Zionism. For a substantial share of American evangelicals, support for Israel flows from biblical prophecy and is an article of faith rather than a foreign-policy preference. Organisations such as Christians United for Israel mobilise millions, chiefly within the Republican Party. The importance of Jerusalem (Jesus Christ's crucifixion) and Bethlehem (birthplace of Jesus) can never be underestimated.

“Numerically, the evangelical constituency dwarfs the Jewish one. Jewish advocacy groups and evangelical churches reach the same policy conclusion from entirely different motives, and that convergence, not any single community, is what gives pro-Israel sentiment its electoral depth.”

Strategic Asset, Not Charity Case

Domestic politics alone cannot explain the relationship’s staying power. The Congressional Research Service puts cumulative US bilateral assistance and missile-defence funding at about $174 billion by May 2025, with a ten-year arrangement providing $38 billion for 2019–2028. In return, Washington gains intelligence sharing, combat-tested defence technology, missile-defence co-development, a capable partner against Iran and, most importantly, a trusted foothold in the Middle East, which is irreplaceable by any Islamic country.

“Twelve entries in the global Forbes top 500 from a nation of just over 10 million is popularly, the most strategically telling number in the dataset. It signals an entrepreneurial economy, anchored in cybersecurity, defence electronics and deep technology, that makes Israel valuable to the Pentagon and to American industry independently of any lobby. Washington backs Israel partly because Israel delivers capability.”

Leverage Runs Both Ways

An American President must weigh Congress, donors, evangelicals and the cost of weakening a regional partner, so sustained confrontation with Israel carries domestic costs. Yet the record shows some rare cases of America taking a stand different from Israel; for example, Eisenhower forced Israel out of the Sinai after Suez in 1956. The Trump–Netanyahu equation has repeatedly shown that personal chemistry does not erase divergent national interests, sometimes under domestic need of elections or for optics.

“Israeli preferences carry great weight in Washington. When American strategic interests diverge sharply, Presidents have sometimes shown that they still hold the dependency card.”

Cracks in the Consensus

Pew Research Center found in April 2026 that 60 per cent of Americans viewed Israel unfavourably, against 37 per cent favourably, and that 56 per cent of Jewish Americans had little or no confidence in Netanyahu. Gallup’s February 2026 survey found, for the first time, more Americans sympathising with Palestinians (41 per cent) than with Israelis (36 per cent).

“The infographic captures a snapshot of resources; the polls capture the trend. Resources without public legitimacy depreciate. The next generation of American lawmakers will answer to a younger, markedly more sceptical electorate, and that, rather than any donor list, will decide the future of this relationship.”

Lessons for India

India has the largest diaspora globally. It should study this relationship for its method of gaining influence, not its ethnic or religious dimensions. Israel has built a formidable ecosystem linking advocacy, diaspora engagement, innovation, defence cooperation and strategic communication. India’s diaspora of over five million in the US is among its most prosperous and best represented in American boardrooms and laboratories.

“India’s diaspora already has the demographic weight and the corporate presence. What it lacks is the institutional architecture to convert prosperity into sustained, bipartisan policy influence on the Hill, in think tanks and in universities. India should emulate the method, not the identity politics.”

The Bottom Line

Israel’s influence in America is the cumulative outcome of organised advocacy, evangelical mobilisation, campaign finance, history and a strategic partnership that successive administrations have valued. Jewish Americans, Israeli citizens, the Israeli government and pro-Israel lobbies are not interchangeable entities, and conflating them distorts analysis.