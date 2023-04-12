Who was Keshub Mahindra? India’s oldest billionaire who passed away at 99; Know about his career & net worth

Keshub Mahindra, India's oldest billionaire, passed away on Wednesday aged 99. According to Forbes, he had a net worth of $1.2 billion. He tendered his resignation as the Chairman of Mahindra Group on August 9, 2012, and handed the reins to his nephew, Anand Mahindra. He was the chairman of Mahindra Group for 48 years. During his tenure, he expanded the company from being an automobile manufacturer to other business segments like IT, real estate, financial services and hospitality. Keshub Mahindra also played a crucial part in forming business alliances with global majors such as the Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies and British Telecoms.

Here's everything you need to know about Keshub Mahindra, India's oldest billionaire.

Keshub Mahindra’s career

Keshub Mahindra graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States of America. He was born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla. He began his journey with the Mahindra & Mahindra Group in 1947. Later, he became its chairman in 1963.

Keshub Mahindra has been a member of several private and public Boards like SAIL, Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel and ICICI. He founded HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited). Keshub Mahindra recognised JRD Tata and Nanaji Deshmukh as his mentors, according to an interview with Wharton magazine.

The Government of India also appointed Keshub Mahindra to serve on several committees, including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP, the Central Advisory Council of Industries. In 1987, he received the Chevalier de l'Order National de la Legion d'honneur from the French government. He was also a member of the Council on Trade & Industry from 2004 to 2010.

Keshub Mahindra also served as the president emeritus of the Employers' Federation of India. In 2007, Mahindra received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Ernst & Young. In 2015, he received the Frost and Sullivan Award for Leadership, Innovation and Growth.

Keshub Mahindra’s personal life