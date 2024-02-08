Telangana CM vows for safety of Indian students in US after Hyderabad man attacked

Recent attacks on Indian students in the United States have sparked deep concern, with Indian political leader Revanth Reddy urging immediate action to address the issue.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy voiced his distress over the attacks and called upon External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the matter. This comes after a student who hails from CM's state was attacked in Chicago on Sunday (Feb 4).

Expressing his dismay, Chief Minister Reddy stated, "Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there."

"My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you!"

In response to these incidents, the Telangana government also announced the establishment of a dedicated help desk for students residing abroad. The gravity of the situation was further underscored by the plea for assistance from the wife of Syed Mazhar Ali, who was attacked in Chicago.

Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi, Ali's wife, appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help in obtaining medical aid for her husband.

Indian Consulate in Chicago pledges support

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has pledged full support to Ali and his family, engaging with both the victim and local authorities to ensure necessary assistance. "Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case," the consulate said in a post on X social media handle.

Tragically, the recent attacks add to a series of distressing incidents involving Indian students in the US. The death of Shreyas Reddy in Ohio, along with previous fatalities like Neel Acharya in Indiana and Vivek Saini in Georgia, highlights a pressing need for enhanced safety measures and support for Indian students abroad.