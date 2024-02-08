India: Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday said he has resigned from the Congress after being a member of the party for nearly five decades.

Siddique in a post on X said, ''I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect.'' ''There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey,'' he added. The move comes days after the Election Commission of India recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP).