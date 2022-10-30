Taiwan's deputy economic minister travels to India next week

Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-Chyi will be in Delhi next week to take part in the annual India-Taiwan deputy economic minister-level meeting.

The meeting hasn't happened in person for the last two years because of the Covid crisis. It alternates between the two sides; meaning one year it is held in New Delhi while the following year, it takes place in Taipei and has been happening for the last 14 years.

Minister Chen leads a delegation of Taiwanese investors, including IT companies. He will also address the India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit organised by the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in the national capital.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Taiwan aiming to set up a semiconductor manufacturing hub in India while focusing on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with New Delhi.

Minister Chen's visit comes as the US-led "Chip 4" alliance is being emphasised by Taipei to ensure supply chain resilience when it comes to semiconductors. Taiwan, along with the United States, South Korea and Japan are members of the grouping.

While Taiwan is seen as a superpower in terms of semiconductor manufacturing, India is keen to roll out the red carpet for global investors to set up manufacturing facilities in the country under the 'SemiconIndia' programme.

The total outlay of the programme is $9 billion (Rs 76,000 crore) for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem.

Earlier this year, tensions grew between China and Taiwan following a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. What followed were days of military blockade of the island by Beijing as the world remained on tenterhooks.

While the tensions since then have abated, worries over fresh tension remain as Chinese leadership has been calling for "reunification" of the self-ruled island which it sees as a "breakaway province".

Only 13 countries in the world recognize Taiwan as a country but Taipei has continued to engage diplomatically with over 50 nations.

While New Delhi does not recognise Taiwan as a country, it was in 1995 that India-Taipei Association was established that marked the beginning of ties. The association, which is the main Indian diplomatic presence in the island, aims to facilitate businesses, people to people exchange and is authorised to provide all consular and passport services.

