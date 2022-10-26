Kashmiri politicians brief EU parliamentarians over developments in the union territory

Two Kashmiri politicians on Monday briefed members of the European Union Parliament over the political and social developments in the union territory, the first such briefings since the removal of the special status in 2019. The Kashmiri politicians--Chairman District Development Council Baramulla, Safina Baig and President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party, Mir Junaid briefed 12 EU Parliamentarians. The EU Parliamentarians included MEPs Annalisa Tardino, Isabella Adinolfi, Luisa Regimenti, Camilla Laureti along with other MEPs.

Safina Baig, who is also Chairperson J&K Hajj Committee, also interacted with MEP Pina Picierno, who is the Vice-President of the European Parliament and a member of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality.

During the meeting, the Kashmiri politicians highlighted the ongoing reforms in local governance, the importance of grassroots representation, and new initiatives reflecting almost every aspect of governance, from introducing Kisan (Farmer) Credit Cards, Health Insurance, Housing Schemes, Pension Schemes and many other initiatives. Both Baig and Mir emphasized on the role of these initiatives as a bridge between the government and the locals & bringing accountability and transparency in governance.

Earlier this month, Kashmiri victims of cross-border terror addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) event, a development that was welcomed by the Ministry of external affairs (MEA). Kashmiri activists Tasleema and Shuaib highlighted the plight of the terror victims, especially Kashmiri women.