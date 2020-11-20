PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for rural drinking water supply projects in UP on November 22

Considering the water crisis in some parts of Vindhyachal region of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts on 22nd November at 11:30 AM via video conferencing.

Increasing access to the improved and sustainable water supply is critical to developing human capital to unleash the growth potential of rural areas.

The projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts.

Village Water and Sanitation Committees/ Paani Samiti have been constituted in all these villages, who will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 Crore. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Village Water & Sanitation Committee/ Paani Samiti Members during the event. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The Central government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto "Har Ghar Jal". The programme also implements source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is based on a community approach to water and has extensive Information, Education and Communication as a key component of the mission. It looks to create a Jan Andolan for water, thereby making it everyone's priority.

There are about 19 crore households in India. Only 24% have Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCs). The mission aims to provide 14, 33, 21,049 households with FHTC through the partnership of all stakeholders including inter alia the State Governments, Panchayat Raj Institutions and local communities.

