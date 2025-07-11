/Monsoon havoc in north India: 91 dead in Himachal, 9 in Delhi NCR

Heavy rainfall during mid June and early July in parts of North India, including the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has led to large scale devastation. Several people have died in rain related incidents and landslides. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 91 people lost their lives between June 20 and July 10 in Himachal Pradesh alone.

Devastation And Death In Himachal

Out of the 91 people who lost their lives, 55 of the deaths were directly attributed to rain-related disasters such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, drowning incidents, and electrocution. While, 36 deaths were caused due to poor road condition triggered by heavy rainfall.

Mandi district was the worst hit with 17 deaths, followed by Kangra 12 and Kullu 3 deaths, according to SDMA's Cumulative Loss Report.

While the 36 deaths caused due to road accidents were from, Solan (6 deaths), Kullu (7 deaths), and Chamba (6 deaths).

The SDMA has estimated the loss to be over ₹74 crore, covering widespread damage to public infrastructure, water supply systems, power lines, and rural development works.

Uttarakhand Rains

While in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of rain- affected areas under the Raipur area in Dehradun on Thursday (July 11). He assured people of all possible help from the government.

Heavy rains and debris on the roads in the last few days have led to closure of 106 roads including two state highways. The worst affected are people living in the rural areas as poor road conditions are causing difficulties in commuting and carry out their daily activities.

According to the State Emergency Operations Center, 179 roads were closed in the state, out of which 73 roads were opened by late evening.

The Meteorological department in Dehradun has issued warning of good amount of rain in the region today i.e. Friday (11 July). A yellow alert has been sounded for Dehradun, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts by the met department.

Delhi-NCR Rain, Death T

Widespread rain in Delhi-NCR on Thursday (July 10) claimed the lives of nine people. Eight were killed in Gurugram and one person was killed in Ghaziabad. Between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, GurugraM received a whopping 133mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for some parts of Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad today.