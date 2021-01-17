India's Health Ministry reports 3 hospitalisations, 447 adverse events following COVID vaccination

India’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported 447 cases of “adverse event following immunisations” (AEFI) after the country began its vaccination drive on January 16, which is being called the largest immunisation programme in the world.

A health ministry official said that three people were hospitalised following inoculation against COVID-19.

“447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) were reported on January 16 and 17 and only three required hospitalizations. One, who was admitted to Delhi's Northern Railway Hospital has been discharged; another, who was admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Delhi, has been discharged, and the third one is under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, and is fine”, Health Ministry’s Additional Secretary Dr Manonhar Agnani said during a media briefing on Sunday.

Agnani also added that 2,24,301 people inoculation in India on January 16 and 17.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the drive, and described it as the “world’s largest vaccination programme”. So far, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, after United States.

Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is promising compensation to the receiver in case of "severe adverse event".

Although the vaccine has demonstrated ability to produce antibodies, the "clinical efficacy is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trial" said the form. The firsts shots of Covaxin were given on Saturday.