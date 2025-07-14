What about privacy? Indian Railways to install CCTV cameras in 74,000 train coaches across India. Here's why

Why are cameras being installed in Indian trains? Won't they compromise on passenger privacy? Or would they help passengers? Here's all we know about Indian Railways' upcoming CCTV camera setup drive.
Indian Railways on Sunday (Jul 13) announced that CCTV cameras would soon be installed in all passenger coaches. As per a statement by the Ministry of Railways, the CCTV cameras would be put up in around 74,000 coaches in 15,000 locomotives. The move has even received a go-ahead from the Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu. But why are cameras being installed in Indian trains? Won't they compromise on passenger privacy? Or would they help passengers? Here's all we know about Indian Railways' upcoming CCTV camera setup drive.
As per reports, the CCTV cameras are being installed after the positive outcome of the installation of CCTV cameras in passenger coaches. In its press release, the Ministry of Railways said that the move will "significantly improve passenger safety". It added that "miscreants and organised gangs take advantage of gullible passengers" and that with cameras "such incidents will significantly reduce."
Keeping in mind passenger privacy, the Ministry of Railways said that the CCTV camera would be installed in the "common movement area near the doors." As per reports, every train coach will be covered by four cameras — two each in the entrance way. Meanwhile, each locomotive will have six cameras – one each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive. Additionally, each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with 1 dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones.
Reports suggest that the CCTV cameras will have the latest specifications and will also be STQC certified. At a review meeting attended by the senior officials of the Railway Board on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said he only wanted the best-in-class equipment. He urged officials to ensure that, if needed, high-quality footage could be accessed even for trains running at 100 km/h-plus speeds and also under low lighting conditions. He also encouraged railway officials to explore the use of AI in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission.