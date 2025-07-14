What about privacy? Indian Railways to install CCTV cameras in 74,000 train coaches across India. Here's why

Indian Railways on Sunday (Jul 13) announced that CCTV cameras would soon be installed in all passenger coaches. As per a statement by the Ministry of Railways, the CCTV cameras would be put up in around 74,000 coaches in 15,000 locomotives. The move has even received a go-ahead from the Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu. But why are cameras being installed in Indian trains? Won't they compromise on passenger privacy? Or would they help passengers? Here's all we know about Indian Railways' upcoming CCTV camera setup drive.

Why are CCTV cameras being installed in Indian trains?

As per reports, the CCTV cameras are being installed after the positive outcome of the installation of CCTV cameras in passenger coaches. In its press release, the Ministry of Railways said that the move will "significantly improve passenger safety". It added that "miscreants and organised gangs take advantage of gullible passengers" and that with cameras "such incidents will significantly reduce."

What about passenger privacy?

Keeping in mind passenger privacy, the Ministry of Railways said that the CCTV camera would be installed in the "common movement area near the doors." As per reports, every train coach will be covered by four cameras — two each in the entrance way. Meanwhile, each locomotive will have six cameras – one each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive. Additionally, each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with 1 dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones.

Best-in-class equipment, AI to be used