Indian man, who went to girlfriend's home for date, falls to death while trying to hide from her father

A 20-year-old man from India's Hyderabad city died after falling from the terrace of a building in the early hours of Monday (August 7) while he was secretly meeting his girlfriend over a pizza date. According to a report by the news agency IANS on Tuesday (August 8), the police said that the man- Mohammed Shoaib had gone to his girlfriend's residence in Hyderabad's Borabanda area to meet her over a pizza date.

While Shoaib and his girlfriend were meeting on the terrace, they heard the footsteps of a person. Fearing that the person was his girlfriend's father, Shoaib tried to hide in one corner of the terrace. He was holding cables passing by. However, the 20-year-old slipped and fell from the terrace.

Police launch investigation

As per the IANS report, Shoaib worked at a bakery. He was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where he died. The police said he sustained severe injuries to his head.

An investigation has been launched and the police are finding out if Shoaib fell accidentally or jumped off the building. A report by NDTV said that the victim's father filed a complaint with the police alleging foul play.

