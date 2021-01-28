India reports 11,666 new cases; recovery rate at 96.94%

India added less than 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day at a time the government is struggling to convince people that the vaccines are safe.

India reported 11,666 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s data as of 8 am on Thursday. That’s lower than the 14,301 patients who recovered from the virus in the same time period, taking active cases below 1.74 lakh. India had over 10 lakh live infections in mid-September.



India's fatality rate continues to be the lowest in the world at almost 1.44 per cent and 1,03,73,606 people have recovered from the virus, taking the recovery rate to nearly 97 per cent.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday allowed cinema halls and theatres to operate with more people while swimming pools have been permitted for use by all in fresh Covid-19 reopening guidelines.

According to these new guidelines, to be effective for February 1, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 100.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.17 million.

The current global caseload and death toll stood at 100,755,075 and 2,170,608, respectively.

