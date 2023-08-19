India: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, orange alert issued
Parts of Delhi saw rainfall on Saturday morning (August 19), bringing some relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital for heavy to very heavy rainfall later in the day. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the IMD advised people to avoid areas prone to water logging and also stay away from vulnerable structures.
#OrangeAlerts#Haryana, #Chandigarh and #Delhi is under an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with estimates ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on 19th August. Stay safe!#HaryanaRain #ChandigarhRain #DelhiRain #Staysafe @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/krEtNISpHt— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 19, 2023
Visuals from the news agency ANI showed waterlogging in the Mundka underpass, and Badarpur area. Earlier, the IMD had predicted thundershowers in the national capital. "Delhi drenched in heavy rainfall! Jafarpur tops with a whopping 103mm, while Najafgarh, Pusa, Palam, and Ayanagar also experience significant downpours. Stay informed and stay safe!" the weather department posted on X.
#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Badarpur area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uesP55CfK6— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
Apart from Delhi, parts of the National Capital Region including Noida and Gurugram also saw rainfall early Saturday.
IMD issues orange alert of Punjab, Haryana, MP
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh for Saturday. In the states of Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim, an orange alert has been issued for August 22 and 23.
