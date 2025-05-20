Cyber attack on Indian media Zee News, experts foil nefarious attempt

After around three weeks of India-Pakistan conflict and failed cyberattacks on Indian websites, Pakistan tried to hack Indian news media Zee News.



However, the nefarious attempt was foiled by Zee News experts.



The attempt was made from Pakistan, on three centres of Zee News in Mumbai, Bhopal and Patna.

India and Pakistan engaged in a conflict in the first and second week of May after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people.



Following that, India launched Operation Sindoor, as the army hit nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



Notably, during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan banned Zee News in their country. The move was part of the broader crackdown on media outlets that Pakistan accuses of spreading "propaganda".

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to understand the purpose behind the attack. The attack is being investigated at the national level and cyber experts are probing which group could be behind this attack.



As reported last week, Maharashtra Cyber identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups responsible for launching over 1.5 million cyber attacks targeting Indian websites after the Pahalgam terror attack.



However, only 150 attacks were successful, according to officials, Indian news agency PTI reported. It shows that not even one per cent of these 1.5 million attacks were successful.



The Indian Armed Forces launched a report "Road of Sindoor", detailing the cyber warfare launched by Pakistan-allied hacking groups. "Road of Sindoor" was built on an earlier report, "Echoes of Pahalgam", which examined cyber activity following the Pahalgam terror strike.



Notably, these cyber-attacks were primarily linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Middle East.



But, the attacks were thwarted, and the critical infrastructure of India was saved.

