Delhi tops list of most polluted Indian cities in January 2024

India's capital city Delhi has been ranked first on the list of country's most polluted cities in the month of January, as per an analysis done by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Out of the 254 cities, Delhi's pollution levels were recorded at the highest with the average PM2.5 concentration at 206 micrograms per cubic metre.

The city exceeded the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) every day of the month.

The next on the list, after Delhi, was Bhagalpur in the state of Bihar. The daily NAAQS for PM2.5, which as per WHO's daily safe limit should be 15 micrograms per cubic metre, was recorded at 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

The other cities to be named in this list were Saharsa, Byrnihat, Greater Noida, Hanumangarh, Noida, Baddi, Sri Ganganagar and Faridabad.

"The lower temperature and no rainy day in Delhi during Jan aggravated the anthropogenic air pollution crisis, which is largely a result of a mismatch of policies and actions on reducing emissions and geographies in the city and larger airshed around it," said Sunil Dahiya, an analyst with CREA.

"Delhi or any other city in the country is yet to see a comprehensive approach to put emission caps and reduction targets. In the absence of an airshed level emission load reduction approach for air pollution governance and regulation, the fight will be inefficient," he added.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) still shows no signs of improvement as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 294 on Thursday at 9 am, as per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered as good, between 51 to 100 id satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.