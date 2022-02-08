Central Asian countries to get stake in Chabahar port, says Kyrgyz envoy Isaev

The envoy of Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev has said that India and Iran are working to prove Central Asian countries "own part" in the Chabahar port with the aim to smoothen the transport of goods.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Isaev said,"If we are going to use Chabahar port, the duration of delivery of good from India to Kyrgyzstan will be just two weeks from the current 30 or 45 days using different ports."

India is participating in the development of the first phase of the Shahid Behesti Terminal, Chabahar Port in cooperation with the Iranian government since December of 2018 port has handled 160 vessels, 14,420 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and 3.2 million tons of bulk and general cargo.

Calling India Central Asia summit as "historic" he highlighted how it can strengthen ties. The first summit too took place last month and it has been decided that a summit-level meet will take place every two years. He also spoke on the situation in Afghanistan and said, "We would like to involve Afghanistan in India Central Asia process. We can live together in the region."

WION: How do you view the India Central Asia summit?

Asein Isaev: The summit is a historic event. When I arrived in India, before my arrival, I imagined India as ancient and incredible.

I am from Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan and I am interested in history, I know about trade and cultural exchanges.

One of the most prominent exchanges of culture was between India and Central Asia. But for decades, ties between India and Central Asia was unfortunately interrupted.

This year the head of states of five central Asian countries and India's PM connected together and thought how we can restore historical ties and that is how the historic event took place. It is a nice opportunity that has come 30 years of establishment of ties during India's 75th Independence anniversary.

Our President has visited India six times, leaders of Central Aisa have visited India many times while the Indian president and PM visited our country as well. India's PM suggested the summit format, dialogue between India and Central Asia. The top of the dialogue was the meeting of the head of state. Central Asia has this format with US, EU, Japan and Korea. I know some other countries would like to have ​dialogue but it has not happened. It has happened with India and will see how we can further strengthen this format. All in all it is a landmark.

WION: How will it help strengthen ties. When can we expect the next summit. Will Kyrgyzstan be keen to host the summit?

Asein Isaev: Heads of state agreed that this summit will take place every two years and is an important outcome of the summit.

We have historic links and no problem and decided on concrete issues. Next time one of the Central Asian countries will host it and Kyrgyzstan will happy to host such a huge event but it will be decided through diplomatic channels.

We had ministerial dialogue in December and EAM Jaishankar had that time suggested some kind of picture on how the summit can be organized. Every two years the summit will happen but also every year minister of external affairs, minister of defence, minister of commerce and culture and tourism will meet. When they will meet, the focus will be on concrete outcomes. This is the mechanism and after two years we will report during the summit.

WION: How do you see India Kyrgyzstan ties?

Asein Isaev: Bilaterally we have very good relations and now in Central Asia we have seen integration.

Leaders gather every year and even more and have their own integration process. We have joint projects and we can realiSe it with huge and big countries like India.

India and Central Asia have security cooperation, we have joint military exercises, we have a joint mountain research centre in Bishkek, we have more 50,000 Indian students in Kyrgyzstan and I am very proud about it. Our government is very careful about them. Even now our minister of education asked universities how Indian students are being taken care of. Indian students are happy in the country and many have reached high ranking positions.

To strengthen historic ties, we need to have economic ties. I have noted, big interest from Indian businesses in my country. Four delegations have come to my country from India. They connected with local businesses and have their own projects like hospitals, agriculture and railway.

Our honey and dry fruits are popular in your country. Kyrgyz people are keen to work with Indians. India is helping in high impact projects worth $30 million. We understand India is a developing country. We appreciate India's help and its remarkable. We will build schools and bridges. $200 million (Line of credit) LOC is being extended by India and if this agreement will be signed, it will very good to strengthen business ties.

More big countries could come to my country as part of the LOC. We have the same position on several issues and this LOC can be used in ecological projects like green energy.

WION: On connectivity, will your country be keen to use Chabahar port?

Asein Isaev: Connectivity is one of the main issues. The Government of Central Asian countries and India must build conditions to ease connections. If we going to use the Chabahar port, the duration of delivery of goods from India to Kyrgyzstan will be just two weeks from the current 30 or 45 days using different ports.

India and the Iranian government would like to provide their own part in Chabahar. There will be part for Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan....we can use that part ourselves. From Mumbai to Chabahar to Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan, we agreed processes should not be complicated to cross borders, customs etc. It's a good thing and a lot of businesses are keen that it happens soon. The minister of transports will meet and discuss details.

WION: On Afghanistan, what kind of conversation did you have at the summit? How much is it a worry for you?

Asein Isaev: We are talking about India and Central Asia, as one region with both sides being close to each other. But how can we talk about the region without mentioning Afghanistan?

Afghanistan is part and even the heart of Central Asia. Afghanistan in the future can be part of the India-Central Asia dialogue. It is a natural part of Central Asia and if we have a stable peaceful state in Afghanistan, it will help trade.

From India to Kyrgyzstan via Afghanistan is just 1000 KMs. In the past, our ancestors have done business via Afghanistan. Our leaders at the summit agreed that Afghanistan is a natural part of the relations. Hope no external players will impact Afghanistan.

It is a brother country for us and we should respect their sovereignty. All heads of state agreed to support and help. Kyrgyzstan has extended humanitarian aid just like India has. We would like to involve Afghanistan in India-Central Asia process, it should be one of us. We can live together in the region.