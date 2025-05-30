/BrahMos: After Operation Sindoor's success, these are India's plans for 'fire and forget' missile

BrahMos, India's supersonic cruise missile system that was at the center during Operation Sindoor, is back in discussioin after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Indian Army used the missile while targeting nine terror sites on May 7 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

"On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, and hit various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi," Pakistani PM said during his visit to Azerbaijan.

What is BrahMos?

BrahMos is a long-range missile known for its high accuracy. The missile works on the principle of 'Fire and Forget'. Its destructive power is enhanced due to the large kinetic energy on impact.

Specifications of the missile

BrahMos Capabilities:

Range: Over 450 km (extended range variants up to 800 km reportedly tested)

Speed: Supersonic (Mach 2.8–3.0), making interception highly difficult

Launch Platform: Air, land, sea, and submarine capable - the ALCM version is launched from Su-30MKI

Accuracy: Near pinpoint precision with advanced guidance and navigation

Payload: High-explosive warhead (200–300 kg), ideal for hardened targets

Compared to existing state-of-the-art subsonic cruise missiles, BrahMos has:

3 times more velocity

2.5 to 3 times more flight range

3 to 4 times more seeker range

9 times more kinetic energy



Other plans with BrahMos

1. India is producing an extended-range version of a BrahMos missile with an 800-kilometre strike envelope.

2. A submarine-launched variant of the missile is all set to be tested once again.

3. India is also developing a miniature lighter BrahMos for Rafale and other fighter types.

4. A hypersonic BrahMos is also under process.

5. After Indian delivered BrahMos to Philippines, several other countries like Vietnam and Middle Eastern nations have also expressed their interest in the missile.