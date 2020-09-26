Bhutan supports G4's bid for UNSC reforms

Bhutan's Prime minister Lotay Tshering has supported G4 countries bid for United Nations Security Council reforms and a seat at the high table. G4 grouping, that has been calling for UNSC reforms includes India, Germany, Brazil and Japan.

Bhutan's PM in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly said, "Bhutan has also long supported the aspirations of the G4 to serve as Permanent Members to an expanded Security Council, of course, with Africa also appropriately represented."

Earlier this week foreign ministers of G4 countries met and called for urgent reforms "to better reflect contemporary realities".

Bhutan PM also spoke on the COVID-19 crisis and how his country has dealt with the crisis.

Lotay said: "Under direct supervision of our King, we have meticulous surveillance systems in place" which he said includes "close monitoring of our international entry points and timely institution of 21 days quarantine, which is mandatory for everyone entering Bhutan and fully sponsored by the government" & "reliable and free testing facilities are also set up across the country."

Bhutan reported 261 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 192 have recovered. The mortality from COVID-19 remains zero in the country.

Bhutan believes in the concept Gross National Happiness(GNH) highlighted the issue of climate change with PM Lotay saying, "As a key component of GNH, our visionary monarchs emphasised on protection and preservation of our environment. We have the Constitutional mandate to ensure 60 per cent forest cover at all times and to maintain ‘inter-generational equity’ of our natural resources."

"So today, when the world is dealing with issues of climate change, we are grateful for the wise decisions that kept Bhutan carbon negative," Lotay added.