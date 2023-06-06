Amazon India marks its 10th anniversary in India with #IndiaKiApniDukaan
Amazon expresses gratitude towards India and all Indians for making it their very own store
On its 10th anniversary in India, Amazon extends its heartfelt appreciation to the millions of Indians who have made it a part of their daily lives– customers, sellers, and its zealous delivery partners. In a heartfelt film, Amazon has beautifully portrayed the persistent endeavours of its sellers which have erased geographical boundaries. The Petha prepared in Agra is made available by the sellers in Madurai, and the artistic footwear created in Jaipur makes its way to New York. One fundamental reason behind the success of Amazon is its strong collaboration with sellers who serve as the marketplace's foundation.
Amazon also expresses its gratitude to the new age of customers who are helping their elders embrace technology and thus enabling online shopping journeys with Amazon. The brand has always responded to the demands of its customers by continuously evolving its services. For Amazon, each day of the last ten years has been full of learnings and discoveries about India’s rich and diverse culture and making its interface and experience suit the audience. Whether it is enabling customers to shop in their languages of choice or pioneering same-day deliveries, Amazon has evolved basis the needs of its customers.
The brand remains highly optimistic and dedicated to its operations in India. It looks forward to serving Indian customers and sellers. By nurturing genuine connections, valuing authentic communication, and avoiding superficial tactics, Amazon strives to build enduring relationships with customers and sellers based on trust, transparency, and product innovation.
On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, Amazon looks forward to another decade of growth, collaboration, and transformative contributions that will continue to positively shape the lives of Indians through innovation and unwavering dedication.
