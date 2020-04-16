325 districts in India have no coronavirus cases: Health ministry

India's health ministry said today that 325 districts in the country have no cases of coronavirus.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 165 more coronavirus cases; 107 more in Mumbai

Indian Council of Medical Research's(ICMR) Raman R Gangakhedkar said: "2,90,401 people have been tested so far, of which 30,043 being tested on Thursday."

"26,331 tests were done at ICMR's 176 labs and 3,712 tests at 78 private labs," Gangakhedkar added.

During the press conference, the ministry of health said that an action plan has been prepared on strengthening surveillance while utilizing the services of the World Health Organisation’s national polio network.

The MHA has been monitoring lockdown violations on a daily basis including the congregation of people and opening of shops and establishments, the information and broadcasting ministry said.

Quarantine measures have also been ascertained, the ministry added.