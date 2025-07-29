/'She cried for terrorists, not our martyrs': Amit Shah attacks Congress, Sonia Gandhi in fiery Operation Sindoor debate

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (Jul 29) launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Parliament, accusing the party—and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in particular—of sympathising with terrorists while ignoring the sacrifices of Indian security forces. Speaking during the special debate on Operation Sindoor, Shah slammed the opposition for remaining unhappy even as three Pahalgam attack terrorists were killed by the Indian armed forces. He also brought up the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi, where two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down, and Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed in action.

What Amit Shah said about the opposition

As the centre and opposition locked horns in the Parliament, the Indian home minister slammed the opposition and said, "With the killing of the hardened terrorists, we thought everyone would be happy. However, our calculations went wrong, as the opposition seems to be upset with the news".

He also brought up the 2008 Batla House encounter, catching the House by surprise. Shah said the Opposition had no moral ground to question the government's handling of terrorism, accusing the party of going soft on terrorists during its time in power.

"I would like to remember Salman Khurshid. One day, I was having an early breakfast when I saw him weeping on TV while leaving Sonia Gandhi's house. I thought something big had happened. He said that Sonia Gandhi was in tears over the Batla House incident. If you had to cry, you should have done that for Shaheed Mohan Sharma and not the Batla House terrorists," said the home minister.

Earlier in his speech, Shah confirmed that the three terrorists behind the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were eliminated under Operation Mahadev. He also said forensic tests on recovered machine guns had confirmed the identity of the militants.